Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,961.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

