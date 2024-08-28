Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $171.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.