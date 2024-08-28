Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,365,000 after buying an additional 320,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 774,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 88,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 181,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDS opened at $22.22 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

