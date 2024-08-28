Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 873,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,192 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 59.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,509,441 in the last ninety days. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $34.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

