Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Cadiz by 116.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,105,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,576 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cadiz by 212.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,095.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

