Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $9,291,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,434 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $2,031,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,663 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica Snow sold 7,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $33,765.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,330 shares in the company, valued at $675,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,645 shares of company stock worth $41,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

2seventy bio Profile

(Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.