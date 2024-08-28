Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $9,291,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,434 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $2,031,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,663 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Jessica Snow sold 7,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $33,765.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,330 shares in the company, valued at $675,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,645 shares of company stock worth $41,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSVT stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
