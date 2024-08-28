Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $67.80 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -356.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

