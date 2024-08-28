Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1,325.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,554,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 290,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 943,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 209,005 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 768,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

