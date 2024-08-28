Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 253,483.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 81.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 69,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accuray by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 44,411 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

