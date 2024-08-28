Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,550,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,327 shares of company stock worth $978,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.