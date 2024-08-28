Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

