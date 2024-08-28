Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,735,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $275.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.18. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $277.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BURL. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.