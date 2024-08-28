Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.97.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

