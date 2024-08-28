Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,180 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

