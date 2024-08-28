Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 902,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,521,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 733,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 296,625 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 4.8 %

ACHC opened at $79.91 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -570.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.