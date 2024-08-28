Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,661 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Forrester Research by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth $11,473,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $362.08 million, a P/E ratio of 631.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

