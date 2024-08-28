Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,654 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,654 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Exelixis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,145 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,143. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

