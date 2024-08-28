Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $196.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

