Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.9% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE SSD opened at $186.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average of $182.42.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

