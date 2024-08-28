NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 39,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. UBS Group lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMIH stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

