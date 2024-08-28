Nordstrom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,829 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the average daily volume of 4,489 put options.

Shares of JWN opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 7.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 118,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Nordstrom by 328.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 42,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $71,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

