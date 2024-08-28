North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.01). North West had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of C$617.52 million during the quarter.

Get North West alerts:

North West Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$44.86 on Wednesday. North West has a 1-year low of C$29.58 and a 1-year high of C$46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

North West Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. North West’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

NWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on North West from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North West has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on North West

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00. In other North West news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total transaction of C$32,704.88. Also, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.