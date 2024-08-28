Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Mark C. Gossett Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NTRS stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 986.3% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 557.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

