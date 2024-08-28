Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6,590.8% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,713 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 108,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $9,711,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

