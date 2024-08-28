NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,721 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 663 call options.

NOV opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. NOV has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NOV by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 923,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

