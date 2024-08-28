Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.08

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.08 and last traded at $119.08, with a volume of 1850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.56.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

The firm has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after buying an additional 1,389,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,318 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 53.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after acquiring an additional 666,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $64,610,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

