Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $115,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. The stock has a market cap of $606.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

