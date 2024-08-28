NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 17,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 90,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

NOVONIX Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.37.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

