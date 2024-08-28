Nutanix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,612 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,991 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7,970.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 102,582 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

