Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Henry E. Pelish Sells 10,500 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Henry E. Pelish sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $893,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,362.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.2 %

NUVL stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

