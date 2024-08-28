Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

In related news, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 87,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $262,267.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,223.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 87,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $262,267.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,223.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500. Corporate insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.40. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

