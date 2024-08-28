Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.31. 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.