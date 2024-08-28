Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.48. 4,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

