Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Up 0.3%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.45. 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

The stock has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

