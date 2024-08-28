nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $109,630,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after acquiring an additional 937,149 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,519,000 after acquiring an additional 547,624 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 537,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.