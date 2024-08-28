NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Shares Down 5.6%

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 101,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,294,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

