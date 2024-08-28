Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

