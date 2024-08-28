Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.40 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.20 ($1.00). 2,007,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,320,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.99).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £430.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,810.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

