Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $52.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oddity Tech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.