Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Down 4.5%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.01. 58,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 55,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

OPAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Offerpad Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

The company has a market cap of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 8,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,174.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,073,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,440.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 53,585 shares of company stock worth $261,075 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 4,655.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Offerpad Solutions were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

