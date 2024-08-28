Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 18,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 30,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

