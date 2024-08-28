OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Trading Down 24.3%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 364,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 431,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
OKYO Pharma Trading Down 24.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.24 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.06.
About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OKYO Pharma
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.