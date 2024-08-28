Olistico Wealth LLC Has $13.54 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.6% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.03 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

