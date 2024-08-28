Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $120,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

