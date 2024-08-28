Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

