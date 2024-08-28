OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
