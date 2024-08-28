Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 113,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 154,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 109.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
