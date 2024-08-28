Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 113,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 154,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 109.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 142.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

