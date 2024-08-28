ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.78

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.78 and last traded at $88.78, with a volume of 1984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

