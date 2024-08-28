OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Acquires $76,815.36 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.04 per share, with a total value of $76,815.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,135,431.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 5,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 15,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $334,650.00.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $385.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.58. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

