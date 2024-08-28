Optas LLC Purchases 328 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 482,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $219.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.