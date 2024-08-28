Optas LLC Purchases 328 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 482,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $219.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

